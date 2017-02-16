Watch Will Smith and James Corden rap the ‘Fresh Prince’ theme for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ TV series

The pair also rattle through a few other classic tunes during the extended trailer.

A Carpool Karaoke TV series is on its way and an extended trailer featuring Will Smith and James Cordon has been released.

The first trailer for the exclusive Apple Music show was screened during the Grammys and showed off a slight twist on the classic format with celebrity pairs teaming up as unlikely musical teams while riding around and singing.

In the new extended trailer, Smith and Corden are seen rapping the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme tune. The duo also run through Big Willie’s classic track ‘Gettin’ Jiggy With It’ before launching into R Kelly’s ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ while actually flying in a helicopter. See it here.

James Corden won’t be hosting the show, but will still appear along with glitzy stars such as Will Smith, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, John Cena, former basketballer Shaquille O’Neal and many more.

The show is being produced by CBS, with James Corden and Ben Winston working as co-creators and executive producers. Eric Pankowski will also be on hand as executive producer/showrunner.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran and James Corden have apparently been spotted filming Carpool Karaoke.

The pair can be seen driving slowly through Los Angeles in a video clip shared by fans on Twitter. Sheeran confirmed in January that he would be joining Corden for a Carpool Karaoke at some point this year, but did not say when. He also hinted that he might divert from the segment’s usual format.

“I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song,” Sheeran said in January. “I think I’d just want to put on some Biggie… I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song, ‘Big Booty Hoes,’ or something like that… and just hear James Corden sing along to that.”