Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff to play rare UK show at Livewire festival in Blackpool

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff have announced a rare UK show, headlining Livewire Festival in Blackpool this summer.

DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince met in the 1980s, before going on to become an international hip-hop sensation for their Grammy-winning single ‘Parents Just Don’t Understand’, huge hits ‘Summertime’ and ‘Boom! Shake The Room’ and of course, their roles in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air.

The pair released five albums together until 1993. While Smith went on to become a successful solo artist and rapper and Jazzy Jeff continued to tour and record, they’ve made occasional and high profile appearances on stage together – and now they’re heading to the UK.

The rap heroes will be headlining Livewire Festival in Blackpool from 25-27 August at Headland Arena – where they’ll be playing alongside The Jackson Five and Pete Waterman’s Hit Factory. Tickets are on sale from 10am on Tuesday 25 April and will be available here.

DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith are also rumoured to be performing at Glastonbury 2017.

While Smith is currently rumoured to be appearing in the new live action adaptation of ‘Aladdin‘, he and the cast of ‘The Fresh Of Prince Of Bel-Air’ recently enjoyed a reunion together.

Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks, posted a picture on Instagram with the caption: “Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.”

He was joined by Will Smith (Will), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (butler Geoffrey).