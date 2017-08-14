Willie Nelson had to cut a concert short due to ill health

The country legend cited respiratory issues

Willie Nelson had to cut his concert short last night (August 12), after he experienced breathing problems.

The concert took place in Salt Lake City and saw Nelson check in to hospital due to the respiratory issues.

A few hours after the incident, Nelson took to his official website to ease the minds of worried fans.

“This is Willie. I am very sorry to have to cut the Salt Lake City performance short tonight,” he wrote. “The altitude just got to me. I am feeling a lot better now and headed for lower ground.”

The concert took place at the Salt Lake City-area’s USANA Amphitheater, which has an elevation of 4,300 feet.

Nelson reportedly had difficulty in keeping up with his band as they performed, later leaving the stage. As his bandmates informed the crowd that Nelson just needed a break, a woman came onstage and informed the crowd the show was over.

There are no changes to Nelson’s upcoming tour schedule.

Earlier this year, Keith Richards and Willie Nelson performed on stage together at a tribute concert honouring the late country music artist Merle Haggard.

The concert fell on the one-year anniversary of Haggard’s death, who passed away from pneumonia last year aged 79. Haggard was one of country music’s biggest stars during his 1960s peak, and won two Grammys during his career.

During the ‘Sing Me Back Home’ show – which was held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville – the likes of Nelson, Richards, Sheryl Crow and Toby Keith were in attendance to pay their respects to Haggard. Fan-shot footage of one of the high-profile collaborations from the night has now emerged, which saw Nelson and Richards performing Haggard’s song ‘Sing Me Back Home’.