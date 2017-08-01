"Who cares?"

Arcade Fire‘s Win Butler has defended Father John Misty after he was forced to clarify a lyric on ‘Total Entertainment Forever’ that sees him sing about having virtual reality sex with Taylor Swift.

The song opens with the lines: “Bedding Taylor Swift every night inside the Oculus Rift/After mister and missus finish dinner and the dishes”.

Now, Butler has defended the lyric – and claims that it actually represents how Tillman is criticising Kanye West after he talked of having sex with Swift on 2016 track ‘Famous’.

When quizzed by the Sunday Times, he simply replied: “Who cares?”

Further outlining Butler’s defence, the piece claimed: “The line, he says, is Tillman having a pop at Kanye West, whose song about making Taylor Swift famous really is ‘strange and not right’, in Win’s eyes.”

He also argued that the lyric was ‘less shocking’ than David Bowie’s work in the 1970s.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Father John Misty, real name Josh Tillman, also previously defended the lyric and claimed that it represented how we should “not assume that everything about the way we live is the direct product of progress”.

He explained: “I think that that’s important — to not assume that everything about the way we live is the direct product of progress. The fact of the matter is, I don’t want that to happen to Taylor Swift. That is the worst thing I can think of; that is so horrible. But again, this plays into progress, where like, the internet was supposed to be this new democracy, a utopia of information where everyone had a voice and we were all interconnected, and we would experience true democracy — and it turned into pornography, followed only by outrage.”