Watch highlights from Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler’s performance in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

It was the third time that Butler had played in the celebrity basketball match-up

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler made his third appearance at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game last night (February 17).

Butler represented Team East during the game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, starring alongside the likes of Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, TV presenter Nick Cannon and radio host Peter Rosenberg. The members of Team West, meanwhile, comprised of such notable names as rapper Master P and The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj.

The Arcade Fire frontman led from the front in Team East’s 88-59 win, scoring 22 points and 11 rebounds – although it wasn’t enough to secure Butler the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second year running, with the 2017 honour going instead to NBA ‘impersonator’ Brandon Armstrong.

Watch highlights of Butler’s performance below.

Butler will soon return to his day job with Arcade Fire, with the band currently readying themselves for a busy 2017.

In terms of UK plans, the band announced three new lives dates this week in addition to their already-announced headline slot at June’s Isle of Wight Festival.

Arcade Fire released their first new track in two years last month with the Mavis Staples collaboration ‘I Give You Power’. Speaking to Zane Lowe about its release, Butler explained that the timing of the release – the day before Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President – was very significant.

“I talked to Mavis last night and she said, ‘Now more than ever we have to come together and hold onto each other,’” Butler recalled. “For us it’s a feeling of solidarity — to not feel powerless and focus on what we can do as individuals and try to do our part.”