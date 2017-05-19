Bang Bang Romeo and Pretty Vicious to perform at the first NME x Estrella Galicia Lock In

Two bands, 100 fans, one hell of a lock-in

NME have teamed up with Estrella Galicia to host a live music lock-in in our very own HQ – and you could win the chance to be there.

Taking place in the NME basement in our London offices on Friday June 9, the evening will see live performances from the searing and soulful blues-tinged rock of Bang Bang Romeo and the gnarly, garage-punk explosion of Pretty Vicious.

This event kicks off a busy summer for Sheffield’s Bang Bang Romeo, who just stormed The Great Escape and are set for the likes of The Isle Of Wight Festival, Glasgow’s TRSNMT and Reading and Leeds. Catch them up close and personal before they blow up.

Welsh rockers Pretty Vicious promise to bring a riot. With a heavily hyped debut album expected later this year and renowned for their blistering live show, never let it be said that guitar music is dead with these guys around.

We have 50 pairs of tickets to give away. For your chance to win and to enter our competition, visit here.