"There's definitely something going on."

‘Love Island’ winner Kem Cetinay has confirmed that he’s working on a surprise collaboration with Stormzy, after the grime star revealed that he was a fan of the ITV show and made an unexpected appearance.

Cetinay, who scooped the show’s £50,000 jackpot with girlfriend Amber Davies, confirmed the plans last night when he appeared on the Love Island reunion show.

When asked about the plans, he cryptically replied: “There’s definitely something going on. There’s going to be a thing. Everyone’s going to see it.”

The unlikely collaboration was originally touted when the South London MC appeared on the show via video link and offered his support to contestants Kem, Chris and Marcel ahead of a talent show which saw them rapping under the name ‘Run KMC’.

He also found himself courting controversy when one of his tweets was used in a challenge that caused havoc on the dating show.

This year’s series of Love Island also saw former Blazin Squad member Marcel Somerville secure fifth place with his girlfriend Gabby Allen.