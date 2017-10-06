And the winner of the Wolf Alice vs Shania Twain chart battle is…

It was a close call between the two artists for the whole week

Shania Twain has pipped Wolf Alice to the Number One spot in the Official UK Albums Chart after a closely fought race.

The Canadian country singer has taken the top spot with ‘Now’, her first album in 15 years, beating the London band’s second record ‘Visions Of A Life‘ by just 764 combined sales, as the Official Charts Company confirms.

It’s the second time Wolf Alice have narrowly lost out on chart glory after Florence + The Machine received a post-Glastonbury sales surge to keep them from top place with their debut album ‘My Love Is Cool’ with only 528 more copies sold than the group.

Earlier this week, drummer Joel Amey revealed a memory from his childhood as he asked fans to help the band make it to Number One. “When I was in year four, one of our teachers (Mrs Bond) used to take us for compulsory line dancing lessons every week,” he wrote on Facebook. “My poor, fat, nine-year-old self had to dance back and forth to an endless loop of ‘Man, I Fee Like A Woman’ while cursing the name of Shania Twain.

“Time passes and memories fade. By lo! 15 years later, like a country star makeover of ‘It’, she has returned from her slumber to take on the real life Loosers Club Wolf Alan from taking the top spot. Together we can put an end to this madness.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also got involved in the chart battle, encouraging his Twitter followers to get behind Wolf Alice. “After helping Labour beat the odds in the election, it’s great to see Wolf Alice doing the same in the charts,” he wrote, adding a link to buy the record.

Frontwoman Ellie Rowsell recorded a video for the Labour Party encouraging fans to vote in the general election, as well as being vocal on social media about the importance of getting behind Corbyn. “I have come back from America knowing two things for sure,” she wrote on Twitter. “1. that we have made a great album lol and 2. that private healthcare is the most shameful, terrifying and heartless thing.

“I don’t want to live in a country run by people who don’t agree with that. A vote for the conservatives is a vote to sign away our NHS (and all our other public services for that matter) to rich corporate billionaires who quite frankly don’t give a shit about you or anyone else except themselves.”