Wiz Khalifa apologises after leaving a joint at Pablo Escobar’s grave

The mayor of Medellin, where the late drug lord is buried, has called the rapper "a scoundrel"

Wiz Khalifa has apologised after angering people in Colombia by leaving flowers and a joint at drug lord Pablo Escobar’s grave.

The Pittsburgh rapper had played a show in Medellin before making the trip to visit the site where Escobar is buried. He posted a photo on Instagram of the gravestone with a bunch of flowers and a joint next to it.

The mayor of Medellin, Federico Gutierrez, said Khalifa should apologise for “advocating crime”, while it should be the graves of those Escobar killed that he left flowers at.

“It shows that this guy has never had to suffer from the violence inflicted by these drug traffickers,” Gutierrez added, calling the rapper “a scoundrel”, as BBC News reports.

Didn't mean to offend anyone with my personal activities in Colombia but I'm glad we came and got work done and everyone was safe. Peace and love. A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Mar 27, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

Escobar and the drugs cartel he ran in Medellin during the ’80s and ’90s are thought to be responsible for around 4,000 deaths, including the bombing of an airliner which killed 107 people. They were also accused of being behind as much as 80 percent of all cocaine shipped to America.

As well as visiting Escobar’s grave, Khalifa also posed for photos in front of the apartment building where the drug lord once lived.

He has since taken down the photos from his page and instead posted a new photo of himself with the caption: “Didn’t mean to offend anyone with my personal activities in Colombia, but I’m glad we came and got work done and everyone was safe. Peace and love.”