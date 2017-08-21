Wolf Alice announce massive support acts for UK tour

They're heading out on the road in November.

Wolf Alice have announced that they’ll be joined on the road by Sunflower Bean and Superfood as they head out on a UK tour later this year.

The band, who will release second album ‘Visions Of A Life’ on September 29, will embark on their biggest tour to date in November, which sees them playing London’s Alexandra Palace for the first time ever.

Now, they’ve revealed that Superfood and Sunflower Bean will be providing a massive support bill for the shows. Check out the announcement below.

Meanwhile, the first trailer for Michael Winterbottom‘s road film set on Wolf Alice‘s UK tour was recently shared online.

On The Road was filmed during the London band's final tour in support of debut album, 'My Love Is Cool', in March 2016.

The mostly unscripted movie stars Leah Harvey as Estelle, a fictitious member of the group’s management team who joins them on the road and falls in love with Joe (James McCardle), a similarly fictitious member of the band’s crew.