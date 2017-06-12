Wolf Alice announce new single ‘Yuk Foo’, second album and UK and world tour

The tour includes their biggest headline show to date

Wolf Alice have announced their return with a new single, second album and a UK and world tour.

The band premiered ‘Yuk Foo’, the first track from the follow-up to ‘My Love Is Cool‘, tonight (June 12) on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show.

The London four-piece relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year to make ‘Visions Of A Life’ with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Paramore, Beck, Nine Inch Nails). The record will be released on September 29, via Dirty Hit.

The ‘Visions Of A Life’ tracklisting is as follows:

1. Heavenward

2. Yuk Foo

3. Beautifully Unconventional

4. Don’t Delete The Kisses

5. Planet Hunter

6. Sky Musings

7. Formidable Cool

8. Space & Time

9. Sadboy

10. St. Purple & Green

11. After The Zero Hour

12. Visions Of A Life

‘Yuk Foo’ is available to stream and download now. You can listen to it below.

The band tweeted after the song’s premiere: “Ok we have been waiting for this day for a hot while now but it’s here finally and we are able to tell you that we have a new album!!!!

“‘Visions Of A Life’ will be out on the 29 Sept. We’re immensely proud of this album and it will give us great pleasure to share it with you. Oh and we hope u enjoy Yuk Foo. See u in the pit for this one hehehehehehe.”

Wolf Alice will also head out on a US tour in July before returning to the stage in Europe and the UK in October. The band will play their biggest headline show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace on November 24.

The tour dates are as follows:

July 5 – Schubas Tavern, Chicago, IL

July 6 – The Basement, Columbus, OH

July 7 – Rock & Roll Hotel, Washington DC

July 8 – The Foundry, Philadelphia, PA

July 10 – Great Scott, Boston, MA

July 11 – Rough Trade, Brooklyn, NY

July 13 – Club AE, Pittsburgh, PA

July 15 – Off Broadway, St. Louis, MO

July 16 – The Riot Room, Kansas City, MO

July 18 – Globe Hall, Denver, CO

July 21 – Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA

July 22 – Star Theater, Portland, OR

July 24 – Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

July 26 – The Echo, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 27 – La Maroquinerie, Paris, France

Oct 28 – Botanique/Orangerie, Brussels, Belgium

Oct 30 – Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany

Nov 01 – Mojo, Hamburg, Germany

Nov 02 – Luxor, Koln, Germany

Nov 03 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 08 – 02 Academy, Bristol, UK

Nov 09 – 02 Apollo, Manchester, UK

Nov 11 – Barrowlands, Glasgow, UK

Nov 13 – 02 Academy, Newcastle, UK

Nov 15 – Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Nov 16 – 02 Academy, Birmingham, UK

Nov 17 – UEA, Norwich, UK

Nov 18 – 02 Academy, Leeds, UK

Nov 20 – Dome, Brighton, UK

Nov 21 – 02 Guildhall, Southampton, UK

Nov 24 – Alexandra Palace, London, UK

Nov 27 – Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK

Nov 28 – Olympia, Dublin, Ireland

The group recently continued to tease their return by sending mysterious postcards to their fans.

The band have recently spent time in Los Angeles recording the follow album to 2015 debut album ‘My Love Is Cool‘. The record reached Number Two in the Official UK Albums Chart and was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize and the Grammys.

Fans have been posting images on Twitter of the postcards, which have been sent from fictional places such as “St. Purple & Green” and “After The Zero Hour”. As DIY reports, each card has a cryptic message on the back, which read like song lyrics.

One Twitter user posted a photo of a postcard that reads: “A transcendent invitation to the zero hour”. Another has the inscription “Who hurt you sadboy?”