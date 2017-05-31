Wolf Alice tease new single ‘Yuk Foo’

It seems to have a release date of June 12.

Wolf Alice appear to be teasing the release of a new single called ‘Yuk Foo’.

Posters for ‘Yuk Foo’ with a June 12 release date have been popping up around London.

The band have recently spent time in Los Angeles recording the follow-up to 2015’s debut album ‘My Love Is Cool‘. The record reached Number Two in the Official UK Albums Chart and was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize and the Grammys.

Wolf Alice previously teased their return earlier this month by posting a cryptic image to Twitter and writing: “COMING SOON SIGN UP BELOW X”. A photo of a hand reaching towards some trees accompanied the post. See it below.

They have also been sending mysterious postcards to their fans, presumably to build anticipation for their new material.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Last year, drummer Joel Amey gave NME an update on the record, saying: “We are very much in the middle of writing some new music, so that’s our main prerogative at the moment – just writing, writing, writing writing and then seeing what comes out the other end.

“We’re still buzzing to be in the room together and it’s been quite an intense couple of years in terms of the touring, but it’s been such a thrill that we have things that we want to play and want to write. We don’t really want to go away and fade away for a little while because it’s become too much fun, and it’s too much fun playing music with the other three for me – so we’re going to try and get back on it hopefully as soon as possible.”