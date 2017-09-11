Wolf Alice have unveiled the new video for their track ‘Beautifully Unconventional’.

The video channels a vintage aesthetic, with a studio setting that sees frontwoman Ellie Roswell in a ‘50s style dress, hair and makeup whilst Joff Oddie, Theo Ellis, and Joel Amey don suits. Watch the video below:

Speaking to The Fader about the new video, Roswell explained, “This song is a celebration of all your non-conforming friends. A celebration of individuality and the adventures that come with embracing that.”

She then revealed the specific inspiration behind the track to be her and her friend dressing as Christian Slater and Winona Rider in Heathers, “albeit looking nothing like them.” However, she added that the vintage look was unrelated to the song. “I just didn’t want to have a mullet anymore, seeing as lots of people tore me to pieces in our last video, so it was an excuse to wear a wig!”

‘Beautifully Unconventional’ was released as a single back in August. ‘Beautifully Unconventional’ joins other singles ‘Yuk Foo’ and ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ on the band’s second album, ‘Visions Of A Life’. The new record is set for release on September 29 via Dirty Hit.

Wolf Alice have also announced further tour dates in Europe, Australia and New Zealand in January and February. See Wolf Alice’s UK tour dates here.