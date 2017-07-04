Wolf Alice to release new single ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ tomorrow

Band tease second track from upcoming second album 'Visions Of A Life'

Wolf Alice have announced that they will release a new single called ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ on Wednesday (July 5).

The London four-piece announced their return last month with comeback single ‘Yuk Soo’. The band will release their second album ‘Visions Of A Life’ on September 29.

Taking to Instagram today (July 4), the band confirmed that their album’s second single will premiere on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio on Wednesday, premiering at 5.30pm UK time.

See their posts about the track below:

Don’t Delete The Kisses @beats1official Tomorrow. 5:30pm BST A post shared by Wolf Alice (@wolfaliceband) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

WEDNESDAY @beats1official 5:30PM BST A post shared by Wolf Alice (@wolfaliceband) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

The band will set out on the road in support of ‘Visions Of A Life’ in November.

See Wolf Alice’s UK and Ireland tour dates below.

November

08 – O2 Academy Bristol

09 – 02 Apollo, Manchester

11 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

12 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

13 – 02 Academy, Newcastle

15 – Rock City, Nottingham

16 – 02 Academy, Birmingham

17 – UEA, Norwich

18 – 02 Academy, Leeds

20 – Dome, Brighton

21 – 02 Guildhall, Southampton

24 – Alexandra Palace, London

27 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

28 – Olympia, Dublin

The ‘Visions Of A Life’ tracklisting, meanwhile, is as follows:



1. Heavenward

2. Yuk Foo

3. Beautifully Unconventional

4. Don’t Delete The Kisses

5. Planet Hunter

6. Sky Musings

7. Formidable Cool

8. Space & Time

9. Sadboy

10. St. Purple & Green

11. After The Zero Hour

12. Visions Of A Life

Last year, Wolf Alice issued an update on work for their second album.

Drummer Joel Amey told NME: “We’re still buzzing to be in the room together and it’s been quite an intense couple of years in terms of the touring, but it’s been such a thrill that we have things that we want to play and want to write. We don’t really want to go away and fade away for a little while because it’s become too much fun, and it’s too much fun playing music with the other three for me – so we’re going to try and get back on it hopefully as soon as possible.”