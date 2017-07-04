Wolf Alice to release new single ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ tomorrow
Band tease second track from upcoming second album 'Visions Of A Life'
Wolf Alice have announced that they will release a new single called ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ on Wednesday (July 5).
The London four-piece announced their return last month with comeback single ‘Yuk Soo’. The band will release their second album ‘Visions Of A Life’ on September 29.
Taking to Instagram today (July 4), the band confirmed that their album’s second single will premiere on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio on Wednesday, premiering at 5.30pm UK time.
See their posts about the track below:
The band will set out on the road in support of ‘Visions Of A Life’ in November.
See Wolf Alice’s UK and Ireland tour dates below.
November
08 – O2 Academy Bristol
09 – 02 Apollo, Manchester
11 – Barrowlands, Glasgow
12 – Barrowlands, Glasgow
13 – 02 Academy, Newcastle
15 – Rock City, Nottingham
16 – 02 Academy, Birmingham
17 – UEA, Norwich
18 – 02 Academy, Leeds
20 – Dome, Brighton
21 – 02 Guildhall, Southampton
24 – Alexandra Palace, London
27 – Ulster Hall, Belfast
28 – Olympia, Dublin
The ‘Visions Of A Life’ tracklisting, meanwhile, is as follows:
1. Heavenward
2. Yuk Foo
3. Beautifully Unconventional
4. Don’t Delete The Kisses
5. Planet Hunter
6. Sky Musings
7. Formidable Cool
8. Space & Time
9. Sadboy
10. St. Purple & Green
11. After The Zero Hour
12. Visions Of A Life
Last year, Wolf Alice issued an update on work for their second album.
Drummer Joel Amey told NME: “We’re still buzzing to be in the room together and it’s been quite an intense couple of years in terms of the touring, but it’s been such a thrill that we have things that we want to play and want to write. We don’t really want to go away and fade away for a little while because it’s become too much fun, and it’s too much fun playing music with the other three for me – so we’re going to try and get back on it hopefully as soon as possible.”