It's their second single from upcoming second album 'Visions Of A Life'

Wolf Alice have released a video for their latest single ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’. Scroll below to watch.

The London four-piece will release their second album ‘Visions Of A Life’ on September 29. ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ has been preceded by lead track ‘Yuk Foo’.

The video for ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ is an ode to British public transport, showing a couple kissing, joking and having a party on tubes and trains. Watch beneath.

Speaking to Beats 1’s Matt Wilkinson about the song previously, the band described it as “the most synth-heavy tune we’ve made”. Singer Ellie Rowsell also said that “I kind of wanted to make one of those head out the window on a long drive tunes. And I wanted to try my hand at like a hold-nothing-back love song. That was my thoughts. But other than that I just kinda let it go where it wanted to go… I just think if you hold back it will sound worse won’t it?”.

Wolf Alice are on the cover of this week’s NME magazine, available now nationwide. Read their full interview here.

“The main thing we learned from making the first album is that you only regret the things you don’t do,” Rowsell told NME. “This time around, if we had an inkling of an idea, even if it seemed a bit silly, we’d try it out and see what happened.”