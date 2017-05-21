Watch Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell encourage voter registration ahead of general election

The deadline to register to vote in June's snap election is tomorrow (May 22) at 11:59pm

Wolf Alice‘s Ellie Rowsell has encouraged people in the UK to register to vote in the upcoming general election ahead of the deadline tomorrow night (May 22).

Eligible UK voters must be registered to vote in June’s snap election by 11:59pm tomorrow night. Full details about voter registration can be found here.

Ahead of the deadline, Rowsell has appeared in a short video to encourage those who haven’t already registered to do so. Speaking in the clip, Rowsell pointed out that millions of people in the UK still aren’t registered to vote.

“But without the vote you lose your say in how you want you country governed,” she said. “You lose your say in issues that will undoubtedly affect you, whether that’s how long you’ll be waiting to be seen in A&E to the price of a loaf of bread.

“I for one know that politics can be intimidating, but there are people who are out there and are willing to help you decide what you want. All you have to do is register to vote.”

Watch Rowsell’s video below.

Earlier this month Rowsell endorsed Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour campaign, saying that the election will be a “vote between the fair and the unfair.”

Corbyn, meanwhile, made a surprise speaking appearance before a Libertines gig in Tranmere yesterday (May 20).