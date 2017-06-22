Wolf Alice extend UK and Ireland tour
The four-piece will set out on the road in the autumn in support of forthcoming album 'Visions Of A Life'
Wolf Alice have extended their forthcoming UK and Ireland tour – see their updated live itinerary below.
The London four-piece announced their return earlier this month by unleashing the powerful comeback single ‘Yuk Soo’. The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming second studio album, ‘Visions Of A Life’, which will be released on September 29.
The band will set out on the road in support of ‘Visions Of A Life’ in November, kicking off their tour at Bristol’s O2 Academy on November 8.
The jaunt has now expanded to include an extra date in Glasgow, with the band set to play an additional night at the Barrowlands on November 12.
See Wolf Alice’s updated UK and Ireland tour dates below.
November
08 – O2 Academy Bristol
09 – 02 Apollo, Manchester
11 – Barrowlands, Glasgow
12 – Barrowlands, Glasgow
13 – 02 Academy, Newcastle
15 – Rock City, Nottingham
16 – 02 Academy, Birmingham
17 – UEA, Norwich
18 – 02 Academy, Leeds
20 – Dome, Brighton
21 – 02 Guildhall, Southampton
24 – Alexandra Palace, London
27 – Ulster Hall, Belfast
28 – Olympia, Dublin
Tickets for all dates are on sale now, priced at £19.00/£22.00 plus fees.
The ‘Visions Of A Life’ tracklisting, meanwhile, is as follows:
1. Heavenward
2. Yuk Foo
3. Beautifully Unconventional
4. Don’t Delete The Kisses
5. Planet Hunter
6. Sky Musings
7. Formidable Cool
8. Space & Time
9. Sadboy
10. St. Purple & Green
11. After The Zero Hour
12. Visions Of A Life