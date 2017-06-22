Wolf Alice extend UK and Ireland tour

The four-piece will set out on the road in the autumn in support of forthcoming album 'Visions Of A Life'

Wolf Alice have extended their forthcoming UK and Ireland tour – see their updated live itinerary below.

The London four-piece announced their return earlier this month by unleashing the powerful comeback single ‘Yuk Soo’. The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming second studio album, ‘Visions Of A Life’, which will be released on September 29.

The band will set out on the road in support of ‘Visions Of A Life’ in November, kicking off their tour at Bristol’s O2 Academy on November 8.

The jaunt has now expanded to include an extra date in Glasgow, with the band set to play an additional night at the Barrowlands on November 12.

See Wolf Alice’s updated UK and Ireland tour dates below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

November

08 – O2 Academy Bristol

09 – 02 Apollo, Manchester

11 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

12 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

13 – 02 Academy, Newcastle

15 – Rock City, Nottingham

16 – 02 Academy, Birmingham

17 – UEA, Norwich

18 – 02 Academy, Leeds

20 – Dome, Brighton

21 – 02 Guildhall, Southampton

24 – Alexandra Palace, London

27 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

28 – Olympia, Dublin

Tickets for all dates are on sale now, priced at £19.00/£22.00 plus fees.

The ‘Visions Of A Life’ tracklisting, meanwhile, is as follows:



1. Heavenward

2. Yuk Foo

3. Beautifully Unconventional

4. Don’t Delete The Kisses

5. Planet Hunter

6. Sky Musings

7. Formidable Cool

8. Space & Time

9. Sadboy

10. St. Purple & Green

11. After The Zero Hour

12. Visions Of A Life