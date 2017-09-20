Watch Wolf Alice cover Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’

The band performed the track for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge yesterday (September 19)

Wolf Alice performed a cover of Green Day‘s ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’ for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge – watch footage of the cover below.

The London band were the latest act to play for the station’s ongoing sessions series, playing two tracks: ‘Beautifully Unconventional’, from their soon-to-be-released second album ‘Visions Of A Life’, and ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’, which featured on Green Day’s 1997 album ‘Nimrod’.

Watch Ellie Rowsell and guitarist Joff Oddie perform Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’ below.

See Wolf Alice’s performance of ‘Beautifully Unconventional’ below.

Earlier this month, Wolf Alice shared the ’50s-inspired video for ‘Beautifully Unconventional’.

The band will release ‘Visions Of A Life’ on September 29 – see the tracklist below.

1. Heavenward

2. Yuk Foo

3. Beautifully Unconventional

4. Don’t Delete The Kisses

5. Planet Hunter

6. Sky Musings

7. Formidable Cool

8. Space & Time

9. Sadboy

10. St. Purple & Green

11. After The Zero Hour

12. Visions Of A Life

Wolf Alice will also tour the UK and Ireland in November. See their scheduled tour dates below.

November

8 – 02 Academy, Bristol, UK

9 – 02 Apollo, Manchester, UK

11 – Barrowlands, Glasgow, UK

13 – 02 Academy, Newcastle, UK

15 – Rock City, Nottingham, UK

16 – 02 Academy, Birmingham, UK

17 – UEA, Norwich, UK

18 – 02 Academy, Leeds, UK

20 – Dome, Brighton, UK

21 – 02 Guildhall, Southampton, UK

24 – Alexandra Palace, London, UK

27 – Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK

28 – Olympia, Dublin, Ireland