Wolf Alice gun for headline glory with blistering Leeds secret set

They're welcomed like headline heroes...

Wolf Alice have kicked off the final day of Leeds with a secret set that saw them gunning to headline the entire festival.

After making an unexpected appearance at Reading yesterday, it was time for Leeds to face the power of the London four-piece as they prepare to release their second album next month.

Taking to the stage at the strike of midday, they began with recent single ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’, before going straight into ‘Bros’.

But it was ‘You’re A Germ’ that truly ignited the crowd, welcomed with huge mosh pits that were maintained throughout the entire set.

Despite being released only two months ago,’Yuk Foo’ also proved to be a bonafide anthem – with singer Ellie Rowsell’s frenzied yelps causing the Leeds crowd to go even wilder.

It’s the same for ‘Beautifully Unconventional’, which is welcomed warmly as the laid-back funk of the track provides the crowd with some much-needed respite.

And as they finish the half-hour set, they’re received with the kind of reception that is usually received for headline heroes as they conclude with a colossal rendition of ‘Giant Peach’.

The reception is entirely deserved, they’re a band with all the essential ingredients that are necessary for an all-conquering headline set.

Will 2018 be their year?