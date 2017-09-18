Stream Wolf Alice’s personal new single ‘Heavenward’

New album 'Visions Of A Life' is out later this month

Wolf Alice have shared a new track from their upcoming second album.

The band’s new record, ‘Visions Of A Life’, is set for release on September 29 via Dirty Hit. This new cut ‘Heavenward’ follows on from previous singles ‘Beautifully Unconventional’, ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses‘ and ‘Yuk Foo’.

According to a press release, the celestial-sounding ‘Heavenward’ was penned about the death of a friend. Listen below.

Heavenward Heavenward, a song by Wolf Alice on Spotify

See Wolf Alice’s UK tour dates here.

Wolf Alice recently spoke to NME about their new record, with singer Ellie Rowsell saying: “The main thing we learned from making the first album is that you only regret the things you don’t do. This time around, if we had an inkling of an idea, even if it seemed a bit silly, we’d try it out and see what happened.”

Rowsell also explained the album’s title: “Even as a kid, I would play pretend and wish I was an adult, and now that I’m an adult I sometimes wish I was someone else. That phrase just felt like a poetic way of expressing it.”

She added: “Then there’s the album artwork, a picture of a girl in a frock dancing around a podium with a horse’s head on it – she obviously had some vision of a life that she was playing out. It’s my auntie in the picture, and she actually did become a dancer, so that vision came true. It really resonated with me because I spent my whole childhood not playing with toys but playing inside my head and acting it out. That’s what our songs are, I suppose – visions and little bits of life that somehow get made into music.”