Wolf Alice kick off day two at Reading Festival with ‘secret’ set and confirm Leeds appearance

The band made a last minute appearance on the Festival Republic stage earlier today (August 26)

Wolf Alice kicked off day two of Reading Festival earlier today (August 26) with a last minute “secret” set.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The band had teased their appearance on the Festival Republic stage in an email blast sent out to fans, which featured an image of a AAA pass to the festival.

Arriving on stage at 12pm to a packed tent, the four-piece previewed new material from their forthcoming second album ‘Visions Of A Life‘, including recent singles ‘Yuk Foo‘ and ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses‘.

They also showcased fan favourites such as ‘Giant Peach’, ‘Bros’ and ‘Moaning Lisa Smile’ during the short performance. Matt Healy from labelmates The 1975 was reportedly watching the set from the wings.

Fans have reacted to Wolf Alice’s surprise appearance, with some calling it better than Queens Of The Stone Age’s own secret set the day before. “You know how I said Reading was won with QOTSA?” wrote one. “I lied. Wolf Alice into Pale Waves just won it.”

Another called it “easily the highlight of Reading”, while one more said “Secret set was Wolf Alice and I cried my glitter off”.

See those and more reactions below.

Fans speculated whether the band will make a similar appearance in Leeds later today or tomorrow. Wolf Alice have now confirmed they will play on the Festival Republic Stage in Leeds tomorrow (August 27) at 12pm.