Watch Wolf Alice bring ‘Visions Of A Life’ to ‘Later… with Jools Holland’

Wolf Alice headlined last night’s episode of Later… with Jools Holland, playing cuts from their acclaimed new album ‘Visions Of A Life’ – watch their two live performances below.

The London four-piece featured on a strong line-up during last night’s transmission (October 17), which also included King Krule, SZA, Grizzly Bear and Paul Heaton + Jacqui Abbott.

Wolf Alice kicked off proceedings with ‘Beautifully Unconventional’, before later playing ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ – both tracks have been released as singles from ‘Visions Of A Life’. Watch the two performances below.

Wolf Alice were joined on the bill by King Krule, who performed ‘Dum Surfer’ from his third studio album ‘The Ooz’. SZA, meanwhile, played ‘Normal Girl’ off her debut LP ‘Ctrl’, while Grizzly Bear performed ‘Morning Sound’.

Heaton and Abbott concluded the episode with ‘Happy Hour’. See that below.

Last week, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said that Wolf Alice were “scared” of his band when the two acts shared a recording studio earlier this year.

Speaking about LA’s EastWest Studios, Grohl recalled: “I was just doing all this crazy barbecuing and talking to everyone. Lady Gaga would come in and listen to the record. Wolf Alice were scared of us though, I think.”