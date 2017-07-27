Wolf Alice have made an epically cool video for ‘Yuk Foo’
A job well done.
Wolf Alice have released the video for their comeback single ‘Yuk Foo’.
The epically-cool, super-frenetic clip shows the band rocking out in a basement – check it out below.
‘Yuk Foo’ was the first song the band released from upcoming second album ‘Visions Of A Life’, which is due on September 29. They have since shared the track ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’, too.
Speaking to Beats 1’s Matt Wilkinson recently, the band said of the album: “I think hopefully when people hear the whole thing it won’t be so all over the place. There are things that tie the ‘Yuk Foos’ and ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ together if you know what I mean. There’s hopefully something for everyone. I too struggle to define it.”
See their album’s artwork beneath:
The band will set out on the road in support of ‘Visions Of A Life’ in November.
See Wolf Alice’s UK and Ireland tour dates below.
November
08 – O2 Academy Bristol
09 – 02 Apollo, Manchester
11 – Barrowlands, Glasgow
12 – Barrowlands, Glasgow
13 – 02 Academy, Newcastle
15 – Rock City, Nottingham
16 – 02 Academy, Birmingham
17 – UEA, Norwich
18 – 02 Academy, Leeds
20 – Dome, Brighton
21 – 02 Guildhall, Southampton
24 – Alexandra Palace, London
27 – Ulster Hall, Belfast
28 – Olympia, Dublin
The ‘Visions Of A Life’ tracklisting, meanwhile, is as follows:
1. Heavenward
2. Yuk Foo
3. Beautifully Unconventional
4. Don’t Delete The Kisses
5. Planet Hunter
6. Sky Musings
7. Formidable Cool
8. Space & Time
9. Sadboy
10. St. Purple & Green
11. After The Zero Hour
12. Visions Of A Life