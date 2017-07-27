Wolf Alice have made an epically cool video for ‘Yuk Foo’

A job well done.

Wolf Alice have released the video for their comeback single ‘Yuk Foo’.

The epically-cool, super-frenetic clip shows the band rocking out in a basement – check it out below.

‘Yuk Foo’ was the first song the band released from upcoming second album ‘Visions Of A Life’, which is due on September 29. They have since shared the track ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’, too.

Speaking to Beats 1’s Matt Wilkinson recently, the band said of the album: “I think hopefully when people hear the whole thing it won’t be so all over the place. There are things that tie the ‘Yuk Foos’ and ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ together if you know what I mean. There’s hopefully something for everyone. I too struggle to define it.”

See their album’s artwork beneath:

The band will set out on the road in support of ‘Visions Of A Life’ in November.

See Wolf Alice’s UK and Ireland tour dates below.

November

08 – O2 Academy Bristol

09 – 02 Apollo, Manchester

11 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

12 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

13 – 02 Academy, Newcastle

15 – Rock City, Nottingham

16 – 02 Academy, Birmingham

17 – UEA, Norwich

18 – 02 Academy, Leeds

20 – Dome, Brighton

21 – 02 Guildhall, Southampton

24 – Alexandra Palace, London

27 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

28 – Olympia, Dublin

The ‘Visions Of A Life’ tracklisting, meanwhile, is as follows:

1. Heavenward

2. Yuk Foo

3. Beautifully Unconventional

4. Don’t Delete The Kisses

5. Planet Hunter

6. Sky Musings

7. Formidable Cool

8. Space & Time

9. Sadboy

10. St. Purple & Green

11. After The Zero Hour

12. Visions Of A Life