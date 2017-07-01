The group led an 'Oh Jeremy Corbyn' chant at the London protest

Wolf Alice performed at a Tories Out March in London today (July 1) to protest the UK’s new Conservative-DUP government.

The group played a short set, which included the tracks ‘Bros’, ‘Fluffy’, and ‘You’re a Germ’. Lead singer Ellie Rowsell, who endorsed Labour in last month’s election, then led the crowd in a rousing ‘Oh, Jeremy Corbyn’ chant.

The London group also played a surprise cover of Carole King’s ‘Way Over Yonder’. “All of our songs are too miserable and angry,” Rowsell said of the choice. “We need to play something positive.”

She then concluded the set by saying: “If the people are united, they will never be divided.”

According to the official event Facebook page, the Parliament Square march was attended by up to 10,000 people. Other acts to perform included Peace, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly., and The Rhythm Method. London drag group Sink The Pink also took part, hosting a float at the demonstration.

Rowsell has previously been very vocal in her support for Jeremy Corbyn. Back in May, she appeared in a short Labour film encouraging people in the UK to vote. She also, in a series of tweets, spoke about how her experiences in the US taught her to value the party’s policies. “I have come back from America knowing two things for sure, 1. that we have made a great album lol and 2. that private healthcare is the most shameful, terrifying and heartless thing,” she wrote.

“I don’t want to live in a country run by people who don’t agree with that. A vote for the Conservatives is a vote to sign away our NHS (and all our other public services for that matter) to rich corporate billionaires who quite frankly don’t give a shit about you or anyone else except themselves.”