Wolf Alice say ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ was inspired by Father John Misty and Bran Van 3000

Wolf Alice‘s Ellie Rowsell has revealed some of the influences behind recent single ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses‘.

The band released their second album ‘Visions Of A Life‘ today (September 29). NME gave the record five-stars, saying: “With ‘Visions Of A Life’ Wolf Alice are removing any doubt about their status in the UK music scene. Best band in Britain? 100 per cent.”

In a track-by-track account of the record, front woman Rowsell told Consequence Of Sound about two inspirations behind the song. “I wanted to write a love song because I was feeling in love,” she said. “I find it hard sometimes to think with me [sic] feelings rather than my head, which is not good when it comes to love.”

She continued: “I wanted the music to be emotive and perfect for a long drive. I’d watched Father John Misty at a festival in Spain and he played ‘True Affection’, which is far more powerful live and the rolling synth gave me all the feels, so I wanted something like that in the tune.

“I also love that song ‘Drinking In LA’ [by Bran Van 3000], which gives me a similar kind of feeling and I suppose that [sic] what influenced me to do the more spoken word type singing in the verses, but also because I just had so much to say!”

Rowsell added the band worked on a “fair few versions” of the track, with some being “too night clubby” and others being “too indie”, before they ended up with the version on the record.

Meanwhile, Wolf Alice recently performed a cover of Green Day‘s ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge – watch footage of the cover below.

The London band were the latest act to play for the station’s ongoing sessions series, playing two tracks: ‘Beautifully Unconventional’, from ‘Visions Of A Life’, and ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’, which featured on Green Day’s 1997 album ‘Nimrod’.

Watch Rowsell and guitarist Joff Oddie perform Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’ above.