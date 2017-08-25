Wolf Alice tease Reading festival secret set

The band shared an image that seems to point to a secret show

Wolf Alice could be doing a secret set at Reading festival this weekend (Aug 25-27).

In their newsletter, the band shared an image of a Reading 2017 Artist Pass, with the caption, “going to Reading?”

The artist pass is for Saturday only, which means the secret set could happen on August 26. See the image below.

This weekend sees Muse, Kasabian, Eminem, Liam Gallagher, Bastille and many more descend upon Reading & Leeds Festival 2017.

Queens of the Stone Age have also been rumoured to be performing a secret set at the festival.

The band are currently in the UK to promote their new album, ‘Villains‘, which is released today (August 25).

During an appearance on BBC 6Music yesterday (August 24), DJ Lauren Laverne asked Homme if he could respond to fans’ messages about a rumoured appearance at the twin festivals. “Oh wow, would we do that?” he replied. “I mean, why would we do that? It’s so far. Is it far from here?”

When Laverne told him the festivals were this weekend, he said: “Oh my god, that’s crazy. We have this birthday party we’re doing instead so we can’t do that because he’s going to be seven. His name’s Gary and he’s going to be seven. He loves balloons and that’s why he’s always blowing it.”

He added: “He lives in Reading.” Laverne then asked: “He’s a Reading boy?” Homme replied: “Oh no, no, I’ve been reading to him all the time. Sorry, I read that wrong.”