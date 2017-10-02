Wolf Alice battling Shania Twain for UK’s number 1 album

But will 'Visions Of A Life' or 'Now' prevail come Friday?

Wolf Alice are currently locked in a tight battle with Shania Twain for the top spot on this week’s UK album chart.

The two artists are vying for number one this week with their respective new albums, with the full and final chart set to be revealed on Friday (October 6).

Wolf Alice’s acclaimed second album ‘Visions Of A Life’ is set to challenge Twain’s comeback LP ‘Now’ for the top spot, with the London four-piece currently leading the way following the publishing of today’s Official Chart Update.

However, ‘Now’ is in hot pursuit of ‘Visions Of A Life’, with Twain’s album just 1000 combined sales behind Wolf Alice.

Three other new entries are also in the mix for the top spot this week: David Gilmour’s ‘Live At Pompeii’, the new Halloween-themed Michael Jackson album ‘Scream’, and Demi Lovato’s sixth album, ‘Tell Me You Love Me’.

Last week, Wolf Alice revealed some of the influences behind their recent single ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’.

Frontwoman Ellie Rowsell said that she had been inspired to write a love song “because I was feeling in love… I find it hard sometimes to think with my feelings rather than my head, which is not good when it comes to love.”