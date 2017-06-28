Wolf Alice, Sink The Pink and more join Tories Out March

The London-based protest takes place this weekend (July 1)

Wolf Alice and London drag group Sink The Pink have signed up to perform at this weekend’s Tories Out March in the capital.

The protest against a Conservative-DUP government is set to take place on July 1, beginning outside BBC Broadcasting House at 12pm, before marching on to Parliament Square, where Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, Green Party representatives and more will address the crowds. At the time of writing, the Facebook event for the march boasted over 8,000 attendees and 20,000+ ‘interested’. A similar event took place on June 9.

Now, Wolf Alice have been revealed to be joining the protest, with a performance from the ‘My Love Is Cool’ indie group joining the day’s numerous events. In addition, London LGBT+ clubnight and drag group Sink The Pink will host a float at the march. DJ sets from Rudimental and Hot Chip‘s Joe Goddard are also lined-up, as well as a performance from Captain Ska, whose anti-Tory song ‘Liar Liar’ recently reached number four in the UK Official Singles Chart.

Last year, Wolf Alice launched Bands4Refugees – an indie supergroup who seek to raise awareness and funds for the ongoing refugee crisis – while earlier this year, NME joined Sink The Pink to learn more about how they’re inspiring a new generation of drag queens.

Meanwhile, Wolf Alice recently announced their second album ‘Visions Of A Life’, with a stream of its heavy lead single ‘Yuk Foo’.

The London four-piece relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year to make ‘Visions Of A Life’ with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Paramore, Beck, Nine Inch Nails). The record will be released on September 29, via Dirty Hit.

Wolf Alice will also head out on a US tour in July before returning to the stage in Europe and the UK in October. The band will play their biggest headline show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace on November 24.

The tour dates are as follows:

July 5 – Schubas Tavern, Chicago, IL

July 6 – The Basement, Columbus, OH

July 7 – Rock & Roll Hotel, Washington DC

July 8 – The Foundry, Philadelphia, PA

July 10 – Great Scott, Boston, MA

July 11 – Rough Trade, Brooklyn, NY

July 13 – Club AE, Pittsburgh, PA

July 15 – Off Broadway, St. Louis, MO

July 16 – The Riot Room, Kansas City, MO

July 18 – Globe Hall, Denver, CO

July 21 – Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA

July 22 – Star Theater, Portland, OR

July 24 – Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

July 26 – The Echo, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 27 – La Maroquinerie, Paris, France

Oct 28 – Botanique/Orangerie, Brussels, Belgium

Oct 30 – Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany

Nov 01 – Mojo, Hamburg, Germany

Nov 02 – Luxor, Koln, Germany

Nov 03 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 08 – 02 Academy, Bristol, UK

Nov 09 – 02 Apollo, Manchester, UK

Nov 11 – Barrowlands, Glasgow, UK

Nov 13 – 02 Academy, Newcastle, UK

Nov 15 – Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Nov 16 – 02 Academy, Birmingham, UK

Nov 17 – UEA, Norwich, UK

Nov 18 – 02 Academy, Leeds, UK

Nov 20 – Dome, Brighton, UK

Nov 21 – 02 Guildhall, Southampton, UK

Nov 24 – Alexandra Palace, London, UK

Nov 27 – Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK

Nov 28 – Olympia, Dublin, Ireland