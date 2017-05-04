Wolf Alice tease return with mysterious project ‘coming soon’

The band have recently been in the studio recording the follow-up to debut album 'My Love Is Cool'

Wolf Alice have teased their return via a mysterious post on their social media pages.

The north London band released their debut album ‘My Love Is Cool‘ in 2015. It placed at Number Two in the Official UK Albums Chart and was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize.

Earlier today the four-piece posted a message online that read “COMING SOON SIGN UP BELOW X”. A photo of a hand reaching towards some trees accompanies the post. See it below.

The band have recently been in Los Angeles working on the follow-up to ‘My Love Is Cool’. Last year, drummer Joel Amey gave NME an update on the record, saying: “We are very much in the middle of writing some new music, so that’s our main prerogative at the moment – just writing, writing, writing writing and then seeing what comes out the other end.

“We’re still buzzing to be in the room together and it’s been quite an intense couple of years in terms of the touring, but it’s been such a thrill that we have things that we want to play and want to write. We don’t really want to go away and fade away for a little while because it’s become too much fun, and it’s too much fun playing music with the other three for me – so we’re going to try and get back on it hopefully as soon as possible.”

Speaking to NME about their next record earlier this summer, guitarist Joff Oddie said: “We’ve made a positive start, but the new songs are at too formative a stage to have figured out any themes yet. It’s Wolf Alice, so it’s always going to be confused – stylistically, we’re typically all over the place.

“We haven’t got a big mantra of where we want to take our sound, because we always let the explorative nature of being in the studio shape where the songs take us. But we want to be able to enjoy playing the new songs live, which lends itself to faster-paced songs. But that’s yet to be proven.”

The band haven’t played live since headlining By The Sea Festival in Margate in October 2016.