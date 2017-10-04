Wolf Alice discuss life-long torment at the hands of Shania Twain, as they race for No.1 album

"Together, we can put an end to this madness"

Wolf Alice have upped the ante as they continue their battle against Shania Twain in their race for a No.1 album.

As it stands, there are 1,400 copies between Wolf Alice’s acclaimed new album ‘Visions Of A Life‘ and Twain’s ‘Her’ in the UK album chart. Twain has just edged into the lead.

Now, the band have shared a plea from drummer Joel Dilla – discussing his childhood torment at the hands of the ‘Man, I Feel Like A Woman’ star – likening her resurgence to “a country star makeover of ‘It'”.

“When I was in year four, one of our teachers (Mrs Bond) used to take us for compulsory line dancing lessons every week,” Dilla revealed. “My poor, fat, nine-year-old self had to dance back and forth to an endless loop of ‘Man, I Fee Like A Woman’ while cursing the name of Shania Twain.

“Time passes and memories fade. By lo! 15 years later, like a country star makeover of ‘It’, she has returned from her slumber to take on the real life Loosers Club Wolf Alan from taking the top spot. Together we can put an end to this madness.”

He continued: “If you don’t have a copy of ‘Visions Of A Life’ and fancy picking one up this week then I’d love you forever – not actually ’cause of being number one but because I’m very proud of what we’ve made, I really like it and would love it if you did too.”

Order ‘Visions Of A Life’ here.

Wolf Alice on tour

Wolf Alice’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

Wed November 08 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Thu November 09 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Sat November 11 2017 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Sun November 12 2017 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Mon November 13 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Wed November 15 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Thu November 16 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Fri November 17 2017 – NORWICH Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA

Sat November 18 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Mon November 20 2017 – BRIGHTON Brighton Dome

Tue November 21 2017 – SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall Southampton

Fri November 24 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Mon November 27 2017 – BELFAST Ulster Hall Belfast

Tue November 28 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia