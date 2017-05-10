Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell endorses Jeremy Corbyn and calls election ‘vote between the fair and unfair’

The snap election called by Theresa May takes place on June 8

Wolf Alice‘s Ellie Rowsell has endorsed Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the upcoming General Election.

Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election on April 18, with the vote set to take place on June 8.

The north London band have been tweeting about the election since it was called, posting links to advice on tactical voting and offering to help fans. “Claim your future and let’s unite against the tories. 8th of June! Don’t forget! We r here to help if u need it,” they wrote last week (May 5).

Today (May 10), Rowsell urged fans to “leave your reservations on the Labour Party, on Corbyn, on the British political voting system behind for the next month” and said the public could turn “this unexpected, snakey snap election into a blessing.”

She continued: “I have come back from America knowing two things for sure, 1. that we have made a great album lol and 2. that private healthcare is the most shameful, terrifying and heartless thing.

“I don’t want to live in a country run by people who don’t agree with that. A vote for the conservatives is a vote to sign away our NHS (and all our other public services for that matter) to rich corporate billionaires who quite frankly don’t give a shit about you or anyone else except themselves.”

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about voting in the General Election

Rowsell also tweeted a link to Corbyn’s policies, noting they might be otherwise hard to find “cos all you can find online is a constant drill of how he won’t win (stop fucking telling me that)”. She concluded: “and u wonder why May is not doing any public debates!”

READ MORE: June General Election 2017 – do celebrity endorsements matter?

Wolf Alice have spent the last four months in Los Angeles working on the follow-up to their debut album ‘My Love Is Cool‘. The band recently teased their return with a mysterious image hinting at something “coming soon”.