Woman jailed after playing the same Ed Sheeran song on loop at top volume

A woman from the Midlands has been sent to jail after she played the same Ed Sheeran song on loop at top volume.

A judge ruled that Sonia Bryce from Willenhall in Walsall had committed a “wholly unacceptable level of disturbance” by distressing her neighbour with frequent loud noises over a sustained period of time. On one occasion, she blasted out Sheeran’s Number One hit ‘Shape Of You’ on loop for half an hour.

The Daily Mail reports that Bryce’s neighbour, mother-of-five Clare Tidmash, called the Sheeran incident “the straw that broke the camel’s back”.

After awarding Bryce an eight-week prison sentence, Judge Philip Gregory told Bryce: “You must learn that you should behave as a reasonable and responsible adult, and not make life for your neighbours the misery that you have.”

Sheeran is currently celebrating scoring yet another double in the UK charts, including an eleventh week at Number One for ‘Shape Of You’. He performed his new song ‘What Do I Know?’ on Comic Relief on Friday night.

The singer-songwriter also made headlines this week after he apologised to a busker who was banned from Facebook for posting a cover of one of his songs.

