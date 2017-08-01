The incident happened over the weekend

A video filmed at Kendal Calling festival has captured the moment that a woman was unexpectedly tackled to the muddy ground by another festival goer. See footage of the incident below.

In the footage, the woman is seen standing in the middle of a mud-soaked circle as she films a group of friends who are huddled together with their arms around each other.

But only moments later, she is knocked to the ground with huge force after another woman suddenly rugby tackles her before running away. The group of friends she was originally filming are then seen attempting to get the woman back on her feet.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the woman didn’t know the person who tackled her, with the incident captured shortly before 7PM on Saturday night, shortly before Brian Wilson played the festival’s main stage.

In a statement, Kendal Calling confirmed that the woman wasn’t injured and remained for the rest of the festival.

“A female festival goer was examined by St John’s Ambulance after an incident in the mud. She was checked out, found to be fine and went back in to enjoy the festival”, the statement confirmed.

The festival, which is held in Cumbria every year, was headlined by Franz Ferdinand, Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers, Brian Wilson (playing The Beach Boys‘ iconic album ‘Pet Sounds’ in its entirety), Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and Tinie Tempah.