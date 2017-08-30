Woman shares shocking video after her drink was spiked at Leeds Festival

A woman has shared a shocking video of herself after reportedly having her drink spiked at Leeds Festival 2017, in a bid to warn others to be more aware. Watch the video below.

Loren Froggatt, from Eastwood in Nottinghamshire, was attending the festival at Bramham Park in Yorkshire with her fiancée Adam Collins. However, the 21-year-old claims that someone slipped something into her drink on Saturday night. While waiting for Collins outside the toilets, she said that she was distracted before her drink was drugged.

“It was about 9pm and I’d had about a bottle of wine throughout the day,” she told The Nottingham Post. “As I was waiting outside the main arena, a man approached me and asked to borrow a lighter. I think that’s when it happened.

“I remember feeling suddenly quite dizzy, and after that my mind just goes completely blank. Once back at the tent Adam said my eyes kept rolling into the back of my head, I urinated myself, lost control of my jaw and tongue, started vomiting white frothy bile – I then went on to lose consciousness twice.”

Speaking of why she chose to share the video, Loren said: “I just want to raise awareness out there about how dangerous drugs are and how careful you’ve got to be.

“Don’t take your eye of your drink even for a second. I completely understand that there are people out there that want to experiment with illegal substances, but they are illegal for a reason.”

She added: “If I wasn’t in such good health my situation could’ve been much worse, and if it wasn’t for my fiancé then I don’t think I would be here to report it and try to spread awareness.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed: “Police were contacted on Monday August 28 by a caller who believed her drink may have been spiked on Saturday evening.”

A spokesman from Reading & Leeds organiser Festival Republic said: “We are glad to hear that Loren has made a report to police with the allegation. In a similar situation, we would advise speaking to the nearest member of staff immediately.

“All of our 1,500 security, stewards and campsite staff on duty can reach medical control immediately for assistance and appropriate tests.”

Overall, just 32 arrests were made at Leeds Festival 2017 – down by 33% on last year. Leeds District Commander Chief Superintendent Paul Money told The Yorkshire Evening Post that “there was a low level of disruption to roads and public transport and the events were relatively crime-free, with only a small number of isolated incidents”.