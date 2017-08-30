Woman sues hospital for wrongful dismissal, accused of accessing Justin Bieber’s medical files after testicle injury

It was reported that he twisted a testicle while playing soccer

A woman in New York is suing her former employers for wrongful dismissal after being accused of illegally accessing Justin Bieber‘s medical files when he was admitted for an injury relating to his testicles.

As TMZ reports, Bieber visited Northwell Health in Long Island in May, in the worry that he had twisted a testicle playing soccer. Now, former staffer Kelly Lombardo is suing the hospital after she was fired for allegedly and illegally accessing the singer’s medical files during his visit.

Representing Lomarbdo, attorney David H. Rosenberg told Billboard that Lombardo denied ever coming into contact with Bieber’s files or the star himself. It alleged that her employers claimed that she overheard a rumour that Bieber was in for an STI, and due to her gender, curiosity drove her access the files. The accusations would later lose Lombardo her job.

“My client never accessed Mr. Bieber’s medical file,” said Rosenberg. “She was falsely accused of doing it because of her gender. We look forward to vigorously prosecuting these claims at the New York Division of Human Rights.”

Lomarbdo has now filed for administrative action with the New York State Division of Human Rights, alleging gender discrimination and wrongful termination.

