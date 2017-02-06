The Wombats announce Brixton Academy show to celebrate 10 years of debut album

It's been a decade since 'A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation'

The Wombats have announced a special one-off show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album ‘A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation’

The band’s acclaimed 2007 debut contained the indie dancefloor staples ‘Let’s Dance To Joy Dision’, ‘Kill The Director’, ‘Backfire At The Disco’ and ‘Moving To New York’ – and has since sold more than 335,000 copies.

Revealing the news to fans, the band said: “Hey everyone, we’re excited to announce that we are going to have a 10th birthday party for our 1st album on 30 June at a venue that has been very special to us over the years, the O2 Academy Brixton! Hope you can make it!”

They added: “PS New music coming this year!”

Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 10 February and will be available here.