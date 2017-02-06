The Wombats announce Brixton Academy show to celebrate 10 years of debut album

It's been a decade since 'A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation'
The Wombats have announced a special one-off show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album ‘A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation’
The band’s acclaimed 2007 debut contained the indie dancefloor staples ‘Let’s Dance To Joy Dision’, ‘Kill The Director’, ‘Backfire At The Disco’ and ‘Moving To New York’ – and has since sold more than 335,000 copies.
Revealing the news to fans, the band said: “Hey everyone, we’re excited to announce that we are going to have a 10th birthday party for our 1st album on 30 June at a venue that has been very special to us over the years, the O2 Academy Brixton! Hope you can make it!”
They added: “PS New music coming this year!”
Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 10 February and will be available here.
he band’s third album ‘Glitterbug‘ was released in 2015, after a four-year wait from predecessor ‘This Modern Glitch’. However, frontman Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy has now claimed that fans won’t have to wait as long for album no.4.
“I’ve been working out here in L.A. on new stuff and gonna go see Dan and Tord in two weeks in Oslo to work on even more stuff,” said Murphy. “There’s lots of songs in the works and there’s going to be more once we get to Oslo.”
He added: “We’re making an effort to not take as long as we have done between previous albums so this one’s going to be out quicker than you would think.
“It’ll be the back-end of the summer – if not the album then a single.”