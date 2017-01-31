The Wombats give update on new album

They'll be back by summer

The Wombats have spoken out about progress on their new album – telling fans that they can expect it by summer.

The band’s third album ‘Glitterbug‘ was released in 2015, after a four-year wait from predecessor ‘This Modern Glitch’. However, frontman Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy has now claimed that fans won’t have to wait as long for album no.4.

“I’ve been working out here in L.A. on new stuff and gonna go see Dan and Tord in two weeks in Oslo to work on even more stuff,” he told Triple J. “There’s lots of songs in the works and there’s going to be more once we get to Oslo.”

He added: “We’re making an effort to not take as long as we have done between previous albums so this one’s going to be out quicker than you would think.

“It’ll be the back-end of the summer – if not the album then a single.”

Andy Ford/NME

The band are currently completing a run of shows on the Australian festival circuit.

Reviewing their previous album ‘Glitterbug‘, NME wrote: “Mostly, ‘Glitterbug’ occupies an equidistant point between Passion Pit and The 1975; only ‘The English Summer’ and ‘Pink Lemonade’ bear much resemblance to the antsy, fidgety post-punk The Wombats made their name with, and both end up falling somewhat flat. In its place are the sleek, synth-laden likes of ‘Be Your Shadow’ and ‘Headspace’ – precision-engineered for mass appeal, but no less effective for it.

“They’ll live or die by their singles, and ‘Glitterbug’ finds them in better-than-decent nick.”