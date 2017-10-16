Women from the world of music and entertainment share experiences of sexual harassment for #MeToo campaign

'I am not my body - I am somebody'

Women from the world of music and entertainment are among the hundreds of thousands who have taken online to speak out against sexual harassment.

Alyssa Milano spearheaded the ‘#MeToo’ campaign, encouraging others to share their experiences of sexual harassment and assault. The actress, activist and singer is hoping to raise awareness of not only how grave a problem it is, but how commonplace it remains in modern society.

“Me too,” reads her original Tweet. “Suggested by a friend: ‘if all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘me too’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem’.”

Since then, thousands of women have shared their experiences – with musicians, artists and figures from the entertainment world encouraging others to do the same. Lady Gaga and Anna Paquin simply replied with ‘me too’, while London Grammar singer Hannah Reid spoke of how catcalling in the streets creates “an atmosphere of intimidation”, and the band Dream Wife shared a moving poem which culminates with the lines ‘I am not my body, I am somebody’.

Rose McGowan has also joined the conversation after she was temporarily blocked from Twitter amidst numerous Hollywood controversies surrounding Weinstein. McGowan was suspended from Twitter after tweeting actor Ben Affleck “fuck off“, before subsequently accusing him of playing down his knowledge of Weinstein’s actions.

For help, advice, information or to donate to the fight against sexual harassment at gigs, clubs and festivals, visit Safe Gigs For Women.

The discussion around taking a stronger stance on fighting sexual harassment comes in the wake of the many allegations of rape and sexual assault levelled against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.