Women’s March performers announced as Beyoncé voices her support

Janelle Monae and Maxwell are to perform at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. this Saturday (January 21).

Angelique Kidjo, the Indigo Girls, MC Lyte, Amber Coffman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Samantha Ronson will also perform at the event protesting the soon-to-be-President Donald Trump.

“I am honoured to join this critical movement to bring justice and equality to all,” Monae said in a statement. “Music has always been a powerful tool for galvanising unity and I believe that singing and standing together, our voices will be stronger than any force that tries to repress us.”

Maxwell added: “We are here because women are every bit as capable if not more able to pursue any goal they set forth for themselves. Were it not for the limitless depths of their love we would not be the men that we are.”

Women’s Marches are planned around the world this Saturday in protest against Trump. Another march will take place in London, beginning at 12pm at Grosvenor Square and heading towards a rally at Trafalgar Square.

Richard Johnson

Beyonce has also voiced her support for the event, which counts her Chime for Change campaign as a partner. The singer wrote on Facebook last night: “Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”

Fiona Apple shared a “chant against Trump” for the Women’s March yesterday.

“On January 21 2017, the first day of Donald Trump’s Presidency, women-led marches, welcoming all participants, will take place across the world, with the largest expected in Washington D.C.. We call on people of all genders to march in London as part of an international day of action in solidarity,” reads a statement from the London Women’s March. “We will march, wherever we march, for the protection of our fundamental rights and for the safeguarding of freedoms threatened by recent political events. We unite and stand together for the dignity and equality of all peoples, for the safety and health of our planet and for the strength of our vibrant and diverse communities.

“We will come together in the spirit of democracy, honouring the champions of human rights who have gone before us. Please spread the word, so that our numbers are too great to ignore and the message to the world is clear.The politics of fear and division have no place in 2017.”