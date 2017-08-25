RZA is the track's executive producer

Wu Tang Clan have released a new track called ‘People Say’. The track was executive produced by RZA and features Redman.

The track was debuted during Ebro Darden’s Beats 1 Radio show.

You can listen to ‘People Say’ below:

People Say (feat. Redman) People Say (feat. Redman), a song by Wu-Tang Clan, Redman on Spotify

The rap group reunited earlier this year for the track ‘Don’t Stop’, which featured on the ‘Silicon Valley’ soundtrack.

Last year, the secret Wu-Tang Clan album ‘Once Upon A Time in Shaoli’ was purchased by the controversial pharmaceutical businessman Martin Shkreli. Recently it was announced that the purchase and events that followed would be adapted into a musical called Martin Shkreli’s Game: How Bill Murray Joined the Wu-Tang Clan.