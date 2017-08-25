Wu-Tang Clan just unveiled a new track featuring Redman
RZA is the track's executive producer
Wu Tang Clan have released a new track called ‘People Say’. The track was executive produced by RZA and features Redman.
The track was debuted during Ebro Darden’s Beats 1 Radio show.
You can listen to ‘People Say’ below:
People Say (feat. Redman)
The rap group reunited earlier this year for the track ‘Don’t Stop’, which featured on the ‘Silicon Valley’ soundtrack.
Last year, the secret Wu-Tang Clan album ‘Once Upon A Time in Shaoli’ was purchased by the controversial pharmaceutical businessman Martin Shkreli. Recently it was announced that the purchase and events that followed would be adapted into a musical called Martin Shkreli’s Game: How Bill Murray Joined the Wu-Tang Clan.