Wu-Tang Clan revive Wu Wear clothing line

The line was discontinued back in 2008

Wu-Tang Clan are reviving their old clothing line, Wu Wear.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The hip-hop group introduced the collection back in 1995 and it was stocked on the shelves of US department stores like Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s. However, it was discontinued in 2008.

Now, Wu-Tang members RZA and Power have revealed they are bringing it back, with the help of Live Nation’s Merchandise division.

“Wu Wear was the first hip-hop brand to be in the windows on Macy’s 34th St,” RZA told Billboard, referring to the chain’s flagship New York store. “Now that we are aware and re-energised for our legacy, we felt it was the proper time to re-enter the market. Not in a boutique way, but to go big once again.”

The rapper added that the group’s W logo has “inspired a lot of people” and has become a popular fixture in tattoos, children’s clothing and even in furniture. “They put the Wu-Tang onesies on their children,” he said. “I seen guys online making Wu-Tang tables. We really appreciate that, and we understand that this is our fan base.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“Now that we have come to what we call a legacy point in time, we say, it’s time to give it to the world and give it to them right.”

Wu-Tang have hired young designers to help create new items for Wu Wear. RZA explained: “We have a well of expression to pull from and understand fashion nuances. Maybe the young guy is looking for the basic crew neck. But yet, the Miami guy, he’s looking for more the no collar neck to get more of the shoulder blades into it.

“We are conscious of all this. You’ll see all those elements of fashion apply to our line.”

The designs will incorporate the group’s albums and tracks, and the collection will debut in Las Vegas this week (August 14-16). It will then go to retail in October.