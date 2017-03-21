Watch Wyclef Jean get handcuffed after police mistake him for armed robbery suspect

Police were looking for a 'black male wearing a red bandana'

Wyclef Jean was handcuffed after police confused him for an armed robbery suspect.

The incident occurred in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning (March 21), with Jean documenting his side of events on social media.

The Haitian singer/rapper uploaded videos from the scene to Twitter and Instagram. In the first clip, Jean says that “the LAPD have me in ‘cuffs for absolutely nothing”. The second video sees him attempt to explain to the police that he is a “recording artist”. See below.

“LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but I’m in handcuffs?” Wyclef wrote on Twitter.

In a series of additional tweets, Wyclef went on to claim that he was “instantly handcuffed before being asked to identify myself” and was “treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person”.

Jean added: “I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent… As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by this behavior of the LAPD.”

A spokesperson for the LAPD has told NBC News that police were looking for “an armed black male wearing a gray- or dark-colored hoodie with a red bandana” who had robbed a nearby gas station and suggest that the case of mistaken identity was due to Jean also wearing a red bandana. CBS Los Angeles reports that a suspect was later arrested with the gun thought to have been used in the robbery.