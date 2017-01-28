‘X Factor’ contestant to represent the UK at 2017 Eurovision Song Contest

The UK finished 24th out of 26 participating countries in 2016

The singer who will represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest this year has been chosen.

The 2017 event will take place in Kiev, Ukraine in May.

Former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones has been named as the UK’s contestant after winning the vote on BBC Two show Eurovision: You Decide.

As The Independent reports, Jones will perform a track titled ‘Never Give Up On You’. It was written by Emmelie de Forest, who won the contest in 2013.

Jones beat fellow former X Factor wannabe Danyl Johnson as the likes of Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Bruno Tonioli made up the judging panel.

Last year, the UK was represented by Joe and Jake, who performed the song ‘You’re Not Alone’. They finished 24th with 62 points. The Ukraine won the contest with Jamala singing ‘1944’ and scoring 534 points.

The UK last won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997 when Katrina & The Waves performed ‘Love Shine A Light’. The country has won the competition a further four times over the years with contestants including Bucks Fizz and Brotherhood Of Man.

The singer was on the ITV talent show in 2009, finishing eighth after Simon Cowell eliminated her over Irish twins Jedward. Joe McElderry won the series that year.