Watch the trailer for new documentary about X-Ray Spex’s Poly Styrene

A new documentary surrounding the life of X-Ray Spex’s Poly Styrene has been announced.

Titled Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché, director Paul Sng has set up an IndieGoGo campaign for the film, which is described as depicting Styrene’s “struggles with misogyny, racism and mental health issues.”

The film will be narrated by Poly Styrene’s daughter Celeste Bell. You can watch a trailer for Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché below.

Perks for backing the project on IndieGoGo include lunch with the film crew, an executive producer credit, an original X-Ray Spex badge set and a signed film script.

A description on the campaign reads; “We tried to think of perks that Poly would have loved; in keeping with her identity as a champion of individuality and freedom of expression, we are offering a range of unique limited edition rewards including, t-shirts designed by Celeste Bell (Poly’s daughter), tote bags, theatrical posters, mugs and a special one-off limited edition postcard.”

Quotes from artists are also presented on the campaign. “[Poly Styrene] made an enormous contribution to British art and sound – at a desperate time when so many of us needed her,” Morrissey stated.

John Lydon is also quoted, saying, “X-Ray Spex came out with a sound and attitude and a whole energy – it was just not relating to anything around it – superb.”

Poly Styrene died in 2011 at the age of 53 after a battle with breast cancer. The documentary is set to arrive in November 2018.