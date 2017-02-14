The xx announce ‘Night + Day’ support line-up for Brixton gigs

The band will be joined by Sampha, Floating Points, Savages' Jehnny Beth, Cat Power and many more

The xx have announced a stellar bill up support acts and after-parties for their upcoming ‘Night + Day’ run of gigs at the Brixton Academy residency of their 2017 tour.

The trio started the now legendary ‘Night + Day’ series back in 2013 with a run of specially curated gigs in Lisbon, Berlin and London. Now in support of their acclaimed new album ‘I See You‘, they’ve applied the same treatment to their seven London shows – where they’ll be joined by the likes of Sampha, Kelela, Floating Points, Cat Power and Savages’ singer Jehnny Beth.

Not only that, but Jamie xx will headline and host an all day party (2pm-8pm) at the O2 Academy Brixton on Sunday 12 March. A pre-sale begins on Wednesday 15 February at 10am before going on general sale from 9am on Friday 17 February.

While the shows are sold out, fans can swap their tickets for a different night if they prefer the line-up over at a special page on Twickets.

Check out the full support line-up for The xx’s ‘Night + Day’ at The O2 Academy Brixton below

Wednesday 8 March – Sampha + Joy Orbison

Thursday 9 March – Kelela + Ben UFO b2b Beatrice Dillon

Friday 10 March – Robyn RBN / RMX Live + Benji B

Saturday 11 March – Francis and the Lights + Floating Points (DJ set)

Monday 13 March – Cat Power (solo) and Jehnny Beth (solo piano) + SIREN Djs

Tuesday 14 March – The London Contemporary Orchestra Performs Mica Levi + Daniel Brandt (DJ set)

Wednesday 15 March – Floating Points (live band) + Gilles Peterson

Not only that, but the band have revealed details of special after-parties in local venues:

Wednesday 8 March – Trouble Vision @ Corsica Studios – Line up TBA

Thursday 9 March – Deviation @ The Prince of Wales – featuring Sampha (DJ set), Benji B & Judah, Secret Special Guest DJ Set

Saturday 11 March – Robyn & Mr Tophat @ Phonox – featuring Robyn & Mr Tophat – DJ set, Haai and more TBC

Tuesday 14 March – Brother May, Coby Sey, and Mica Levi presents Curl @ Block 336

See The xx’s upcoming 2017 UK tour dates in full below.

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (March 4, 2017)

Manchester O2 Apollo (March 5-6)

London O2 Academy Brixton (March 8-11, 13-15)

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (March 17)