The xx go to Number One in the UK album chart with ‘I See You’

The xx have shot straight to the top of the official UK album chart with their new LP ‘I See You’.

The trio’s third studio album is their second Number One record after 2012’s ‘Coexist’.

It shifted 26,500 units across physical, digital and streaming equivalent sales and knocked Little Mix’s recent album ‘Glory Days’, off the top.

It comes ahead of their UK tour which kicks off in March. See their 2017 dates in full below.

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (March 4, 2017)

Manchester O2 Apollo (March 5-6)

London O2 Academy Brixton (March 8-11, 13-15)

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (March 17)

Elsewhere in the album chart, the soundtrack to La La Land has shot 96 places to Number Three after the Golden Globe winning film opened in the UK last week.

In the UK singles chart, Ed Sheeran remains at Number One and Two with ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’.

The former saw 66,000 downloads sold and a streaming tally of 11 million plays while the latter recorded 7.8 million streams plus 49,000 downloads.

Earlier today (January 20) Sheeran revealed that his next tour will begin in March.

The singer-songwriter said in a Facebook Live interview that he will hit the road again “pretty soon” after he drops new album ‘÷’ on March 3. He also confirmed that a full tour announcement will be coming shortly.

“I don’t know when we’re coming with dates but I know we’re coming with dates soon,” Sheeran said. “I definitely know it starts in March, in Europe.”

The artist’s last tour ran from 2014-15 and included a trio of sold-out dates at London’s 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium.

During a recent interview, Sheeran confirmed that he will appear on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shortly, and said he wants to show off his rap skills when he does.