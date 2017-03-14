The xx invite Savages’ Jehnny Beth to perform ‘Infinity’

Another huge collaboration hits their Brixton Academy residency

The xx continued their Night + Day residency at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with another collaboration – this time with Savages‘ singer Jehnny Beth.

The band hand-picked a specially-curated line-up for each of their Brixton shows, with Cat Power and Beth performing a solo piano show with them in London last night.

Following Robyn joining them on stage for a cover of ‘With Every Heartbeat’ last week, this time Beth provided lead vocals for a volatile rendition of the track ‘Infinity’ from their 2009 debut album. See footage below.

The trio started the now legendary ‘Night + Day’ series back in 2013 with a run of specially curated gigs in Lisbon, Berlin and London. Now in support of their acclaimed new album ‘I See You ‘, they’ve applied the same treatment to their seven London shows. The xx have two more gigs of their ‘Night + Day’ residency at The O2 Academy Brixton before heading to perform at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on March 17. Tickets are available here

See the line-up for The xx’s remaining Brixton shows below.

Tuesday 14 March – The London Contemporary Orchestra Performs Mica Levi + Daniel Brandt (DJ set)

Wednesday 15 March – Floating Points (live band) + Gilles Peterson

While both Savages and The xx while be performing at the acclaimed NOS Alive 2017 in Portugal alongside Foo Fighters, Depeche Mode, Ryan Adams, Warpaint and many more, Jehnny Beth has been hard at work on a side-project in the studio with Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie.