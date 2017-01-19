The xx to join Foo Fighters, Radiohead, The Weeknd & more at Open’er 2017

It's going to be one hell of a weekend in Poland

The xx have been announced to headline Open’er Festival 2017.

The trio will touring in support of their acclaimed new album ‘I See You‘, and will be calling in to Poland this summer where they’ll be joining previously announced headliners Foo Fighters, Radiohead and The Weeknd. They’ll be co-headlining on Saturday 1 July, performing on the Orange Main Stage.

Also confirmed for Open’er are James Blake, G-Eazy, Mac Miller and Prophets Of Rage. The rest of the line-up is yet to be announced, but last year’s stellar bill featured the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Foals, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Last Shadow Puppets, Bastille and many more – so anticipation is high for another massive weekend.

Open’er takes place at Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia from June 28-July 1. Tickets are on sale now from the festival’s website.

The xx’s Oli Sim recently spoke out about his battle with alcoholism – when he found himself “reaching an age where being the drunkest person in the room isn’t charming anymore”.

He continued: “I was going out a lot with the excuse that I was celebrating—‘celebrating’—the past few years. Just fighting the idea of becoming an adult. Some friends had started to mellow a bit, and I didn’t want to.

“And with alcohol, like a lot of things, it’s all or nothing for me, so right now it’s just nothing.”

Sim added: “I was the last person to think that I wasn’t drinking… successfully. Everyone had voiced their opinions. But the problem was that I was, I suppose, distancing myself, so I thought, ‘How would they know?’

“That’s real telltale. Romy and Jamie confronting me independently was… the last straw. The fact that I wasn’t being creative hit harder—and kidding myself that I felt more creative with a drink in me.”

Meanwhile, see The xx’s full upcoming UK headline tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (March 4, 2017)

Manchester O2 Apollo (March 5-6)

London O2 Academy Brixton (March 8-11, 13-15)

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (March 17)