The xx, The National and many more for huge new 10-day London festival, All Points East

The xx, The National, The War On Drugs and Future Islands are among the names to be announced for a huge new 10-day event and festival in London called ‘All Points East’. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The brand new 10-day event will be taking over London’s Victoria Park next summer. As well as a three-day music festival, there will also be a four-day midweek celebration of comedy, cinema, food and much more.

The opening weekend will see a headline performance from The xx on Saturday May 26, with support from Popcaan, the returning Lykke Li, with many more to be announced. Other confirmed acts include The National, who’ll be headlining on Saturday June 2, with special guests The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Warpaint, The Districts, and many more.

“After a thrilling four sold out shows at the Eventim Apollo in September, we are excited to take over Victoria Park next summer,” said The National in a statement. ” We are already thinking about ways to make this more than just a show.”

The xx added: “2017 has been an amazing year for us, and we feel so privileged to have played to so many incredible audiences all over the world. And we’re so excited that 2018 will see us returning to our hometown to headline the first ever All Points East festival alongside so many artists that we love dearly. It’s set to be a really special day”

Executive Vice President, Live Music at AEG Presents, Jim King added: “We are thrilled to be able to launch this new festival concept and bring some of the world’s most exciting artists to Victoria Park. With a new three day music festival followed by a programme of midweek events offering open access to the local community all culminating in three huge standalone shows, we’re confident that this is the most exciting new event in the country.”

Tickets for The National’s headline day at All Points East on Saturday June 2 will be available here from 9am on Friday October 27, before The xx’s show on Saturday May 26 will be available from 9am on Friday November 3.

Many more acts and events for All Points East 2018 will be announced in the weeks and months ahead.