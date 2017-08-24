The xx are planning a surprise new release

The trio are hoping to put out something a little different in the near future

The xx have revealed their intentions for a surprise new release in the near future.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The band put out their third album ‘I See You’ earlier this year. In a four-star review, NME described it as “relaxed, warm [and] joyful” while still mining themes of “fragility and self-doubt”.

Now, in a new interview with Australia’s The Courier, singer and guitarist Romy Madley Croft has said the band are planning to release some more upbeat songs. “We’ve got plans to release our techno tunes,” she said.

“We’ve loved having more upbeat music in our set. We’ve remixed ourselves, there’s some older songs that we now play at 120 bpm.”

She added that while people assume it was bandmate Jamie Smith who gave their latest record more of a dance-y feel, that wasn’t actually the case. “It’s funny because Oliver [Sim] and I were inspired by what he was doing and when he got back he was actually the one who wanted to come in and slow it down.”

Speaking on whether she would ever consider undertaking a solo project as Jamie has, she replied: “I don’t know. It’s definitely not something I’m craving. I think with Jamie he makes so much music all the time, he’s always got his head in Pro-Logic on tour. He’s inspired me to get better at Pro-Logic. But at the moment I’m all in with the band.”

It was confirmed yesterday that The xx will be among the performers at the Mercury Music Prize award ceremony next month.

The event takes place at London’s Eventim Apollo on September 14. Each nominated artist will play a selected track on the night, with the exception of Ed Sheeran.

The xx will go up against the likes of Alt-J, Blossoms, Loyle Carner, Sheeran and The Big Moon for the prize. The band previously won the award for their self-titled debut album in 2010.